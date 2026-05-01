4 meter python fights back in wild Pattaya apartment capture drama

PATTAYA, Thailand – Dramatic scenes unfolded in Pattaya on the morning of May 1 after a massive python triggered a tense and chaotic capture operation involving local firefighters and rescue personnel.

Emergency responders from Pattaya City’s disaster prevention and mitigation unit were called to an apartment in Soi Chalerm Phrakiat 9, Central Pattaya, after residents reported a large snake hiding on the property.

At the scene, officers discovered a female reticulated python measuring over 4 meters in length and weighing around 30 kilograms, concealed among rocks behind the building.







Initial efforts to capture the snake appeared successful, but the situation quickly escalated. The powerful reptile lashed out, attempting to bite officers before breaking free from the capture equipment and trying to escape. This led to a frantic chase, with firefighters running after the snake as it fought back in a bid for survival.

Despite the struggle, trained officers managed to regain control and safely restrain the python without serious injury.

The snake was later secured in a sack and relocated to a safe natural habitat away from residential areas.























































