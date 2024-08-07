School teachers and students trained in fire prevention and response skills

SATTAHIP, Thailand – On August 6, the Kled Kaew Municipality organized a fire safety training program at Ban Khao Chi Chan School in Bang Saray, Sattahip District. This initiative aimed to foster young firefighters and promote comprehensive fire prevention and response skills.







Nathathorn Ditthabanjong, Permanent Secretary of Kled Kaew Municipality, highlighted the program’s objective: to equip participants with the essential knowledge and skills to handle fire emergencies. Students and teachers were taught the procedures officials follow during fire prevention and suppression and were actively encouraged to engage in fire prevention efforts. The training emphasized the importance of correct actions during a fire emergency.

Boonma Kransoot, Deputy Mayor of Kled Kaew Municipality, stressed the growing need for preparedness due to the increasing population and number of buildings in the area. “Schools are particularly vulnerable to significant losses in the event of a fire. The Kled Kaew Municipality recognizes this and has established this training program to create young firefighters. This initiative aims to equip youth and other trainees with the correct knowledge and skills to respond to fires effectively, thereby preventing and reducing potential loss of life and property in households and communities,” he stated.

The event saw the participation of municipal executives, council members, heads of departments, and officials from the Kled Kaew Municipality Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division, who provided crucial knowledge to the eager students and teachers.

This training program is part of a broader effort by Kled Kaew Municipality to enhance fire safety awareness and preparedness among the community, ensuring that everyone, from students to teachers, is ready to respond to fire emergencies effectively.





































