Woman lured, assaulted, and robbed in east Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the morning of August 6, an injured woman, with bruises on her face and torn clothing, staggered into the Nongprue Police Station, stating that she was lured to a secluded area, attacked, and robbed of cash and her mobile phone during the night.

Ms Ya, 45, who had recently moved to Pattaya to work as a masseuse, tearfully recounted the harrowing incident. She said that around 4 a.m. while sitting at Jomtien Beach, a Thai man approached her and struck up a conversation. He claimed that a foreigner wanted a massage at a nearby house, approximately an hour away. Trusting him, she agreed to go with him on his motorcycle sidecar, hoping to earn some money.







However, during the ride, she grew suspicious and attempted to cancel the appointment, but the man refused. He pointed out houses, claiming they belonged to foreign clients. When she got back on the motorcycle, he sped up, despite a flat tire, and took her into a cassava field. There, he punched her in the face, assaulted her, and snatched her purse containing about 4,000 baht in cash and a Vivo mobile phone. She fought back and eventually escaped, hiding in the grass until dawn before seeking help.

The investigation team from Nongprue Police Station took Ms Ya to the crime scene at Soi 18 Thung Klom Tan Man in east Pattaya, about 800 meters from the road in a remote and wooded area. They found a long track of motorcycle tire marks, the assailant’s shoes, and a condom Ms Ya had carried. They also discovered a donation receipt for a coffin she had made to seek blessings for a better life in Pattaya for herself and her family.

Police collected all evidence from the scene to examine for fingerprints and are reviewing CCTV footage along potential escape routes to track down the assailant and bring him to justice.





































