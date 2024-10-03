Nongprue mayor announces strict safety measures after tragic school bus fire

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus fire that claimed the lives of 23 students and teachers from Uthai Thani during a school trip to Bangkok. He stated that the incident has profoundly impacted the community, and efforts are now being coordinated to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Highlighting the significance of school trips, the mayor noted that many students rely on such outings for unique educational experiences, as not all families have the means to travel. He stressed the need for increased vigilance regarding the safety of vehicles used for school excursions, calling for thorough inspections of engines, fuel systems, and tires before trips.







Mayor Winai emphasized that valuable lessons can be drawn from this tragedy, announcing the immediate implementation of new safety policies for schools within the municipality. These policies mandate rigorous vehicle inspections and ensure that travel distances are suitable for the age groups of the students.

The mayor also encouraged local school trips within Chonburi province, which offers numerous educational attractions such as the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Dinosaur Park, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, and dolphin shows. He concluded by extending the heartfelt condolences of the Nongprue Municipal Council to the families and individuals affected by this devastating event.





































