Scattered thunderstorms expected in Pattaya, hot hazy weather in Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued forecasts indicating scattered thunderstorms across various regions of Thailand, with Bangkok and its vicinity expected to experience hot and hazy weather during midday.

According to the department’s announcement, regions including the lower northern, northeastern, central, eastern (including Pattaya City), and southern parts of the country are all set to encounter scattered thunderstorms. These weather patterns are attributed to southerly and southeasterly winds carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea.







In addition, the department predicts a prevalence of low pressure due to the prevailing heat covering the upper part of Thailand. As a result, temperatures are expected to soar during midday, accompanied by haze. Certain areas may even experience extreme heat conditions.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas are advised to brace for hot weather with haze, particularly during midday hours. The forecast suggests that approximately 10 percent of the region may encounter scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures are anticipated to range between 29-30 degrees Celsius for the minimum and 36-38 degrees Celsius for the maximum.







Given these weather forecasts, residents are urged to take necessary precautions to safeguard their health amidst the expected hot and stormy conditions across the nation. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.





























