Pump failure causes filthy wastewater overflow at Jomtien beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet launched an investigation into a concerning incident captured in a widely circulated online video, depicting the release of wastewater into the sea at Na Jomtien Beach opposite Soi 8 on March 27. Despite the area falling outside Pattaya City’s direct jurisdiction, the mayor’s proactive response underscores the significance of addressing environmental issues regardless of administrative boundaries.

Preliminary inspections conducted in the aftermath revealed that the wastewater pumping station in Na Jomtien Beach Soi 8, managed by Na Jomtien Municipality, had ceased functioning due to heavy rainfall. Consequently, an overflow of wastewater occurred, seeping into the sea and causing contamination, leading to the water’s discoloration.







Na Jomtien Municipality formally reached out to Pattaya City for immediate assistance. The municipality’s request specifically seeks the provision of suction trucks to swiftly clear the drainage pipes. This collaborative endeavour aims to contain the further spread of wastewater and mitigate the broader environmental impact resulting from the incident.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of prompt action in addressing the aftermath of the wastewater release, highlighting the necessity of cooperation between municipal authorities to uphold environmental integrity and protect public health. Further updates on the ongoing investigation and mitigation efforts are anticipated as the situation develops.





































