Saudi couple’s Jet Ski capsizes in Pattaya Bay; dramatic rescue saves woman after hours in the water

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s Marine Disaster Prevention Unit received an urgent request for help after a jet ski capsized in Pattaya Bay, near Jomtien Beach at 12:36 AM on December 14. The incident involved a Saudi couple, with the husband, Mr. Alamri Abdulrahman Mahdi, 26, managing to swim to shore to request assistance. His wife, Miss Alamri Atheer Saeed, 26, remained stranded in the water for over five hours after the Jet Ski accident.

A Good Samaritan, noticing the woman in distress and wearing a life jacket, reported the situation to authorities. The woman had been clinging to the Jet Ski, exhausted, and drifting further from shore. The husband, frantic for his wife’s safety, alerted nearby tourists, and emergency services were quickly mobilized.



The Jet Ski rental company confirmed that the couple had rented the Jet Ski earlier in the evening but had not returned it within the expected time frame. After posting on social media for help, a search operation was launched. The woman was found approximately two kilometers offshore, physically weak and shivering from the cold.

Rescue personnel brought her to safety, and the husband was reunited with her on the shore, visibly relieved. The onlookers at Jomtien Beach cheered as the couple embraced. Both tourists were safely brought back to shore without any serious injuries.







































