Tourists flock to Koh Larn during peak season despite rough seas

PATTAYA, Thailand – The atmosphere at the Laem Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, Chonburi, was lively with both Thai and international tourists heading to Koh Larn during the high season on December 14. Despite strong sea waves, the authorities at the 6th Regional Harbor Department in Pattaya did not raise the red warning flag, allowing speedboats and passenger boats to continue operating as usual.

To ensure the safety of visitors, officials conducted strict inspections of boats, drivers, and passengers. They also monitored passenger capacity limits and reminded all travelers to wear life jackets during the journey.

These safety measures not only ensure a secure travel experience but also enhance the image and reputation of Pattaya as a top tourist destination. With the influx of visitors this season, Koh Larn continues to shine as one of Thailand’s most popular tourist spots. Authorities are urging tourists to follow safety guidelines for a smooth and enjoyable holiday experience.











































