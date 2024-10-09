Sattahip team rescues 90-year-old woman amid ongoing flooding in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – The Sattahip Disaster Response Team has been tirelessly assisting affected communities in Chiang Mai, where flooding continues in several areas due to overflow from the Ping River, confronting strong currents and water levels that have surged to nearly two meters in some locations.







Amid these challenges, the team utilized flat-bottomed boats to deliver meals prepared by the Nong Hoi Municipality’s kitchen to residents in need. They have also provided assistance to patients in their homes, evacuating individuals and their belongings from high-risk areas. While water levels have begun to recede in some parts, several areas remain submerged, and the team continues to distribute food and water to those who are unable to leave their homes due to the flooding.

On October 8, an urgent call for help came from residents in Sattahip regarding a 90-year-old woman named Nualsiri Mangkondin, who had been out of contact for several days. Concerned for her safety, the team immediately travelled to assist her. Grandma Nualsri was found alone in her two-story home. Team members waded through the water to communicate with her and encourage her to evacuate to a shelter.

After some negotiation, facilitated by a video call with her relatives, the elderly woman agreed to leave her home. Due to the high water, the rescue team carefully carried the 90-year-old to safety and transported her to the Nong Pa Krang Subdistrict Administrative Organization in Chiang Mai, where she will receive initial care while waiting for her family to arrive and take her home.

The dedication of the Sattahip Disaster Response Team has been crucial in these challenging times, as they continue to support the community and ensure the safety of vulnerable residents.

































