Pattaya Bali Hai Pier roof construction nears completion ahead of tourist season

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 8, Pattaya City officials conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction of the roof along Bali Hai Pier to monitor its progress. The new roof is designed to provide much-needed shade and shelter from rain for both residents and tourists using the pier walkway.







During the inspection, officials also evaluated the condition of the speedboat docking area in response to tourist complaints about damage that could pose safety risks. Jirawat Plukjai, along with council member Wasan Sukkee and representatives from the Construction Engineering Department, expressed their commitment to coordinating with Pattaya City management to expedite necessary repairs.

The officials highlighted the importance of ensuring safety and maintaining the city’s tourism image, particularly with the high season approaching in October. They noted that the installation of the roof is scheduled to be completed before the influx of visitors during this peak period.





































