Laughing gas cylinders found abandoned in Pattaya condo, raising concerns of resurgence in entertainment venues

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities are investigating the discovery of several laughing gas cylinders, designed with cartoon-like patterns, abandoned in a condo in North Pattaya, January 7. The cylinders were found by the condo’s caretaker, who became suspicious after realizing the potential legal issues associated with the misuse of the gas. The caretaker noted that although the cylinders resembled ordinary water containers, further research revealed the possible legal ramifications of possessing or using laughing gas inappropriately.



The first cylinder was found on December 22, 2024, and others followed, with the latest discovery bringing the total to six. The caretaker, referred to as “Nu” (a pseudonym), initially thought nothing of the containers but grew concerned after finding that laughing gas use in entertainment venues can lead to criminal charges. The gas is sometimes used recreationally, a practice which can have serious consequences.

The caretaker also tried to dispose of the cylinders at a local waste disposal site, but the waste collection crew refused to pick them up due to safety concerns about potential explosions. Based on the patterns of the discoveries, it is suspected that the cylinders were left behind by a group of Chinese tourists, who had recently been staying at the condo. This raised further concerns, as there had never been any similar incidents at the property prior to their arrival.







Local police, including officers from the Pattaya City Police Station and the Tourism Police, have been notified and are investigating the matter. Authorities are worried that if the use of laughing gas continues to spread, particularly in Pattaya’s entertainment venues, it could harm the area’s tourism image and pose a risk to public safety, especially among young people and tourists.

































