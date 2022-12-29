Sunken HTMS Sukhothai pictured

The Royal Thai Navy has released the pictures of sunken HTMS Sukhothai where no missing navy sailors were found.

Navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin said navy scuba divers reached the sunken corvette to search for its missing navy sailors in addition to searches on the surface of the sea and local coasts.







Meanwhile, HTMS Bang Rachan laid new buoys above the location of the sunken corvette because earlier placed buoys went missing due to fishing.

An underwater demolition team from HTMS Ravi examined the main deck of HTMS Sukhothai and its vicinity. The team did not find any missing sailor there.







The corvette sank in stormy seas about 20 nautical miles off Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Dec 18 while carrying 105 seamen. Of them, 76 were rescued, 24 died and five were missing. (TNA)























