World Rhino Day celebrated at Khao Kheow Open Zoo

SRI RACHA, Thailand – On September 22, the Khao Kheow Open Zoo celebrated World Rhino Day in partnership with the Thai Oil Group. The event raised awareness about rhino conservation and showcased the zoo’s role in breeding efforts.

Thai Oil, which features rhinos in its logo, has supported the zoo’s white rhino enclosure and serves as a foster parent to “Nong Top,” a symbolic white rhino.

Activities from September 21-22 included educational booths about rhinos, quizzes, and rhino-themed cloth bag painting. Attendees could also take photos with "Nong Top" and share them on social media for gifts. The event successfully promoted rhino conservation and strengthened ties between Thai Oil and Khao Kheow Zoo.






































