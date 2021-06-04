Sales bloom at Pattaya tree market

Business literally is growing at Mini Siam Tree Market as stuck-at-home Pattaya residents discover the joy of gardening.

Tree and gardening-tools seller Kumphan Sanang said June 1 that sales blossomed over the past week as people received their monthly salaries. Customers are Thais and foreign expats who mostly are staying home during the latest coronavirus outbreak and are planting trees and flowers or growing vegetables.







Organic farming is popular in Thailand as it’s part of the late King Rama IX’s “sufficiency economy” philosophy. With many people struggling economically, growing vegetable plants is a way to save money or even make some spare cash by selling the crop.

Mini Siam Tree Market is open Friday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.





















