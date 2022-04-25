Sakchai Taengho campaigns diligently at Pattaya Walking Street

Pattaya mayoral candidate Sakchai Taengho took his independent campaign to Walking Street, which remains mostly closed. He talked with struggling bar operators and chatted with tourists.

The former Banglamung District chief introduced himself to vendors and local residents April 23, asking for their vote May 22. He asked about the problems they faced and listened to the replies.



Sakchai Taengho said if elected he will push for longer hours for entertainment venues and fight corruption in all city departments.

Corruption is a major target for the former district chief, who earned an activist reputation for going after entrenched interests and rich property holders. Among his accomplishments were tearing down the Boutique Hotel, whose wealthy owner ignored repeated demolition orders, and clearing out the South Pattaya Canal zone taken over by property owners.









































