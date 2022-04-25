Sakchai Taengho campaigns diligently at Pattaya Walking Street

By Pattaya Mail
Sakchai Taengho. Mayoral candidate no. 2 ventured into Pattaya Walking Street to speak with business operators and tourists who were looking for night spots that were open to get a drink.

Pattaya mayoral candidate Sakchai Taengho took his independent campaign to Walking Street, which remains mostly closed. He talked with struggling bar operators and chatted with tourists.

The former Banglamung District chief introduced himself to vendors and local residents April 23, asking for their vote May 22. He asked about the problems they faced and listened to the replies.

Sakchai Taengho said if elected he will push for longer hours for entertainment venues and fight corruption in all city departments.

Corruption is a major target for the former district chief, who earned an activist reputation for going after entrenched interests and rich property holders. Among his accomplishments were tearing down the Boutique Hotel, whose wealthy owner ignored repeated demolition orders, and clearing out the South Pattaya Canal zone taken over by property owners.


Sakchai speaks to sidewalk clothing vendors along Walking Street hoping to make a few sales on the weekend.


Sakchai and his team also visited the Thepprasit Night Market hoping to persuade the people to vote for him to become mayor of Pattaya.









