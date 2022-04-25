Pattaya tourism sector hails end of Test & Go

Pattaya’s tourism industry applauded last week’s move by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration to ease tourist-entry rules and expand alcohol sales.

Pattaya mayoral candidate Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn, who owns the Flipper Group of hotels, called the decision to scrap the “Test & Go” and “sandbox” entry schemes May 1 a “good sign”.



The previous rules were an obstacle to foreign tourists visiting and lifting the controls will stimulate the economy, he said.

Phisut Sae-khu, president of Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, said the Test & Go and sandbox programs were expensive and complicated for both tourists and hotels.







He said in May Thailand should start seeing more Indians, Vietnamese, South Korean and Japanese tourists.

While the easing comes in the low season, Phisut said it actually works to the benefit of hoteliers, who can now spend the next few months studying the market and adjusting prices for the high season.

Wasan Sanguantoykum of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association and an advisor to the Pattaya Night Business Operator Club, hailed the CCSA’s decision to allow “restaurants” to sell alcohol until midnight, instead of 11 p.m.

“While it’s only an additional hour, it will help the bars masquerading as restaurants” he said.

Wasan said many “restaurants” that have remained closed, especially those on Walking Street, are now planning to reopen in May to take advantage of the longer hours.

However, he said, the CCSA needs to go further and simply lift the ban prohibiting the full, legal reopening of nightlife.



































