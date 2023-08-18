Sacred grounds of Lord Ganesh Shrine marred by accumulation of waste

The serene ambiance of Lord Ganesh Shrine, nestled within the tranquil expanse of Nong Takrai village in east Pattaya, has been tarnished by a troubling buildup of waste. Scattered bags of discarded refuse have marred the park’s landscape, casting an unexpected shadow over the intended offerings of spiritual reverence.







This issue has ignited a heated discussion amongst the residents. Detractors contend that the revered site, celebrated for its tranquility and sanctity, has become entangled in commercial pursuits, with an apparent lack of emphasis on its preservation. The disconcerting accumulation of discarded waste has consequently produced potent odors, emanating primarily from decomposing milk containers and floral tributes.

Charan Prakobtham, Mayor of Takhiantia sub-district, conducted an on-site inspection on Aug 15, determining that while a certain number of waste bags still awaited collection, a substantial portion had already been removed. Additionally, a structured arrangement of offering trays was evident, facilitating vendors’ retrieval of their items after the worshippers departed.







Mayor Charan clarified that the surge in waste accumulation was primarily attributed to an influx of visitors during the recent extended holiday period spanning from Aug 12-15. The convergence of worshippers from diverse origins inadvertently contributed to an excessive waste buildup, encompassing a range of items including plastic and glass bottles, bananas, sugar canes, milk containers, joss sticks, candles, and flowers. He emphasized that this accumulation wasn’t a gradual accrual over time, but rather the direct outcome of the unprecedented visitor influx during the holiday period.







Mayor Charan discussed the matter with Praman Chiamlim, the park’s custodian, to formulate a comprehensive waste management strategy to maintain the park’s cleanliness. In cases of large amounts of waste accumulation, Takhiantia sub-district municipality will assist with proper waste disposal protocols and enforce strict regulations to ensure the preservation and sanctity of this revered site while safeguarding the environment.

Must Read: Mysterious Lord Ganesh shrine draws pilgrims to holy site in Pattaya



















