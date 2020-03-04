Sa Kaeo man drowns in Pattaya lake

A Sa Kaeo man drowned in an East Pattaya pond while trying to cool off after work.





Divers took two hours to find and recover the body of Surachai Jungsuk, 40, from the six-meter-deep lake on Soi Nong Maikaen 17 March 2.

Ronnachai Bongpetch, 31, said Surachai worked nearby as a charcoal burner and came with his brother and a friend to cool off in the pond, as they often did after work.

This time, however, Surachai disappeared after they jumped in and was not seen alive again.

The victim’s body was sent to for a forensics examination to determine the cause of death.

















