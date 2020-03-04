Woman rescued from fire in locked Pattaya apartment

Pattaya firefighters rescued a woman locked by her partner in her burning apartment on Soi Nongyai 8.
Fire crews responding to the March blaze at a two-story apartment house on Soi Nongyai 8 broke through the door of apartment 28 that had been locked from the outside.

Taking shelter from the flames in the bathroom was Sansanee U-prasert, 32. She suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Apartment house owner Nipon Sangsawang, 57, said he’d rented the unit to a couple but when the male occupant leaves, he locks his partner inside, keeping her a virtual prisoner.

Police recovered drug paraphernalia from the apartment and said they had not determined yet how the fire began. Officers planned to question Sansanee once she recovered.




