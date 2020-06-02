Thailand’s House of Representatives approves 4 royal decrees

At the Parliament House, Bangkok, members of the House of Representatives met and voted to approve the following Royal Decrees: -May 31, 2020.
- Royal Decree authorizing Ministry of Finance to seek loan for economic and social problem solving, remedy, and rehabilitation as a result of spread of COVID-19, B.E. 2563 (1-trillion Baht Loan): approved 274, abstained 207 (out of 481 attendees)
- Royal Decree on provision of financial assistance to SMEs who have been impacted by spread of COVID-19, B.E. 2563: approved 275, against 1, abstained 205 (out of 482 attendees)
- Royal Decree on stabilization of national economy and financial system, B.E. 2563: approved 274, against 195, abstained 12, not casting a vote 1 (out of 482 attendees)
- Royal Decree on e-meeting, B.E. 2563: approved 270, against 11, abstained 176 (out of 457 attendees)