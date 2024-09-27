66-year-old Pattaya resident starts squid business with Digital Wallet Handout

PATTAYA, Chonburi – Among the many recipients benefiting from the government’s Digital Wallet program is 66-year-old Suwit Inrat, affectionately known as Uncle Ood. As a state welfare cardholder, Suwit was thrilled to receive a grant that he used to start a small business selling grilled squid.







His 10,000 baht grant was credited to his Krungthai Bank account around 2 a.m., prompting Suwit to take swift action. With approximately 400 THB of the funds, he purchased the necessary ingredients for his grilled squid venture, pricing each squid skewer at just 10 baht. Suwit, already equipped with a grill and cooler, was eager to launch his new business.

On his first day of sales, Suwit was delighted by the warm response from customers, many of whom were familiar faces. He sold out of all his stock before sunset, marking a successful start to his entrepreneurial journey.

Looking ahead, Suwit plans to reinvest part of his earnings to expand his squid business while setting aside some funds for personal expenses. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government for this opportunity, emphasizing that the program allows him and others to invest in their livelihoods and improve their daily lives. “This support has made a real difference,” Suwit remarked. “I can now provide for myself and contribute to my community.”

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the government to support vulnerable groups through the Digital Wallet program, which has distributed funds to approximately 14.5 million eligible recipients, including state welfare cardholders and individuals with disabilities. From September 25 to 30, the government transferred 10,000 THB directly to qualifying individuals via the PromptPay system linked to their national ID cards.





































