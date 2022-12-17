Russian teen electrocuted at ‘safe’ Pattaya public sports center

By Pattaya Mail
0
298
Paramedics try to revive Russian teenager Alexey Sobolev who was electrocuted at the Banglamung public basketball court but he later died at the hospital.

A Russian teenager died after being electrocuted while playing basketball at a Pattaya public sports center.

Alexey Sobolev, 19, died in hospital Dec. 15 after the accident at the Community Sports Field on Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 15 Pattaya.



Phubodin Thongsua, 20, said many people were playing basketball and the ball got away, bounced off a steel fence and lamp post. While corralling the ball, Sobolev touched the post and was electrocuted, as it was badly wired.

Many of those playing at the field claimed that many light posts are broken and electrified. Everyone must be very careful playing there.


Many light posts are broken and electric wires are damaged but city workers still claimed that everything was A-OK.

Ironically, Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said Dec. 16 that city workers had checked the field and its lights in early December and claimed everything was A-OK.

Pattaya netizens excoriated the city online, saying city hall knew about the leaking electricity and had placed tires in front of the poles to block them rather than fix them. Manote denied that, saying the tires were piled for athletes to use in strength training.



Manote said the city takes full responsibility for Sobolev’s death and will pay compensation. Meanwhile, the sports field has been closed as city workers were unable to find the source of the current leak.

Police were given responsibility in tracking down the source of the power surge, although they’re untrained to do so. The Provincial Electricity Authority undoubtedly will be called into investigate and remediate.

City officials closed the sports field until city workers can find the source of the current leak.







RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here