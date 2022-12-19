Phuket ranks as Thailand’s No. 1 for highest number of visitors and revenue from tourism

Thailand has made a successful revival in the tourism industry. A recent achievement was the celebration of ten million foreign travelers to Thailand throughout the year, up to 10 December.

According to provincial reports, the ten provinces having the highest revenue from tourism include (1) Phuket, 127,927 million baht (US$3.64 million), (2) Chonburi, 13,283 million baht, (3) Surat Thani, 7,586 million baht, (4) Chiang Mai, 4,246 million baht, (5) Songkhla, 3,602 million baht, (6) Phang-Nga, 2,582 million baht, (7) Chiang Rai, 1,585 million baht, ( Krabi, 1,408 million baht, (9) Prachuap Khiri Khan, 854 million baht, and (10) Nong Khai, 526 million baht.







The provinces with the highest numbers of tourists are (1) Phuket, with 2,329,894 visitors, (2) Chonburi, 975,026, (3) Surat Thani, 606,812, (4) Songkhla, 581,808, (5) Chiang Mai, 496,111, (6) Samut Prakan, 321,390, (7) Phang-Nga, 317,353, ( Nong Khai, 231,243, (9) Krabi, 217,526, and (10) Chiang Rai, with 148,683 visitors.

The top ten foreign nations whose people have traveled to Thailand are (1) Malaysia, 1,291,381 people, (2) India, 698,757, (3) Singapore, 381,940, (4) Lao PDR, 345,709, (5) Vietnam, 340,670, (6) South Korea, 316,240, (7) Great Britain, 291,753, ( USA, 283,211, (9) Cambodia, 252,862, and (10) Germany, 235,596 people. (PRD)































