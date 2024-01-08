Russian man falls to his death from Pattaya condo

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 42-year-old Russian man died after falling from the eighth floor of a condominium in the Jomtien area of Pattaya on January 6, in what appears to be a bizarre accident. The man, identified as Mr. Aptem Pakmomo, was found lying on the grass behind the condo by the Pattaya police and the rescue team, who responded to a report of a person falling from a high place around 2 a.m.

According to the police, Mr. Aptem had caused a commotion at the entrance door of the condo an hour earlier, and tried to climb the wall and flee when the security guard approached him. The security guard managed to catch him and found out that he was a resident of the condo. He was escorted back to his room, but soon after, a loud noise was heard from the back of the building. The noise was initially mistaken for an electric shock, but it turned out to be Aptem plunging to his death.







The police said that there were no signs of foul play or injury on Aptem’s body, and that the incident was likely an accident. However, they are still investigating the case and trying to find out the motive behind Aptem’s strange behavior and the cause of his fall. They have also contacted the Russian embassy and are seeking more information about the victim’s background and mental state.





























