Ladyboy necklace thief arrested after month-long hunt

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 29-year-old man who robbed a Chinese tourist of a gold necklace worth 300,000 Thai Baht on Christmas Day was arrested by Pattaya police on January 5, after a month-long investigation. The suspect, identified as Wichai, a resident of Loei province, was wanted by the Pattaya Provincial Court on charges of nighttime robbery using a vehicle for convenience and escaping arrest.

The robbery took place around 3.50 a.m. on December 25, near the Wat Chaimongkol Temple and Pattaya Second Road intersection. The victim, a 36-year-old Chinese tourist who had entered Thailand on December 15, was approached by Wichai, who was dressed as a woman, and snatched his gold necklace weighing 100 grams.







The victim reported the incident to the Chinese embassy, which contacted the Pattaya Tourist Police Division 4 for assistance. The police launched a manhunt for the suspect, using CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and forensic evidence to track him down. On January 5, the police, in collaboration with the Pattaya City Police, located and arrested Wichai at a rented room in Pattaya.

Wichai confessed to the crime and agreed to pay the full amount of the stolen necklace to the victim, who accepted the settlement. The police handed over the money to the victim and took Wichai to the Pattaya City Police Station for legal proceedings. The police praised the cooperation between the different agencies and the public in solving the case and ensuring justice for the victim. They also warned tourists to be vigilant and careful of their belongings when visiting Pattaya, especially at night.





























