Drunk and distraught mother drinks bathroom cleaning fluid after family spat

SATTAHIP, Thailand – In the early hours of May 11, an intoxicated mother, distraught after a quarrel with her daughter, consumed bathroom cleaning fluid before fleeing into a nearby forest to seek solace from her sorrow and disappointment.







The family of Mrs. Boonmi, 45, acted swiftly, notifying authorities and rescue teams to aid in the search and provide assistance. With the cooperation of the Sattahip police and the Sattahip rescue unit, efforts were initiated to locate the distressed woman, who was under the influence of alcohol and the poisonous bathroom cleaner. After an intensive search lasting approximately thirty minutes, the distraught mother was located and promptly transported to the hospital for urgent detoxification and medical attention.





































