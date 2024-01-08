Motorbike taxi driver finds cash on road; owner sought

PATTAYA, Thailand – A motorbike-taxi driver in Pattaya has earned praise for her honesty after she found and turned in to police a large amount of money that a tourist had dropped on the road near a hotel on January 5.

The driver, Wilailak Pimnoi, 58, was waiting for her customers at Pattaya Third Road around 8.30 p.m. when she saw a bag containing 1,500 Euros (about 54,000 Thai Baht) and 10,800 Thai Baht (totaling 64,800 Thai Baht) on the road. She picked up the bag and immediately notified the Pattaya police, who arrived at the scene shortly after.







The police took the money, which was in a transparent plastic bag, as evidence and questioned Wilailak about the incident. She told them that she was worried that the money most probably belonged to a tourist who would have trouble paying for their stay and travel expenses. She said that she wanted to help the owner get their money back as soon as possible.

The police commended Wilailak for her honesty and generosity, and said that they would try to find the owner of the money. They said that the money would be kept as evidence until the owner claims it. They also appealed to the public to provide any information that might help identify the owner of the lost money.

Wilailak’s act of honesty has been widely praised by the local community and the media, who hailed her as a role model and a Good Samaritan. She said that she was happy to do the right thing and hoped that the owner of the money would be found soon.





























