Infant found in bathroom trashcan of Chonburi department store

CHONBURI, Thailand – An infant was found abandoned in the bathroom of a department store in Ban Bueng District of Chonburi on May 11, sparking urgent inquiries into the child’s welfare and the circumstances surrounding her abandonment.

Responding to a call from a citizen, authorities from the Ban Bueng Police Station, accompanied by emergency medical personnel from Ban Bueng Hospital and rescue volunteers rushed to the scene where they found a new-born girl in a trash can inside the store’s bathroom. The baby, estimated to be no more than one week old, seemed healthy despite the distressing situation. She received initial first aid in the store’s medical room before being transferred to Ban Bueng Hospital for further care.







Miss Sarocha, the first person to discover the infant, recounted her shock upon hearing the baby’s cries, leading to the unsettling find in the locked bathroom. Another woman, Miss Ketsuda, described her own experience of hearing faint cries and eventually uncovering the baby wrapped in a pink cloth inside a trash bin, with a tissue paper placed in her mouth.

Preliminary investigations suggest the infant may have been abandoned by a woman unprepared for her care. Efforts are underway to review CCTV footage from the department store to identify the individual responsible for the abandonment.









The discovery has elicited outrage and concern within the local community, prompting calls for increased awareness and support for vulnerable mothers and their children. Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to assist in the ongoing investigation.



































