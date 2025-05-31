Russian man caught drifting BMW on Pattaya beachside, faces charges and possible deportation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Najomtien, Chonburi, arrested a 36-year-old Russian man identified as Mr. Ivan for dangerously drifting his black BMW in a beachside parking lot near Ban Amphur, Najomtien Subdistrict, disturbing local residents around 1:00 a.m.

Police, led by Pol. Col. Pattana Robroo, acted swiftly after social media clips and citizen complaints surfaced. Investigators traced the vehicle to Mr. Ivan’s residence in Huay Yai and brought him in for questioning, seizing the vehicle as evidence.







Mr. Ivan admitted to the reckless behavior and was charged with two offenses:

Driving without regard for others’ safety or causing public disturbance – punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine between 5,000 to 20,000 baht, or both.

Driving in a dangerous or reckless manner – subject to a fine of up to 4,000 baht.

Police are now working with Immigration to revoke his visa and deport him under Section 12(7) of the Immigration Act, citing behavior that poses a risk to public safety.

Pol. Col. Pattana emphasized: “Public areas are not race tracks. Reckless driving that disturbs or endangers others will be prosecuted without exception.”

































