Drunk father crashes pickup near Pattaya, killing wife and daughter, injuring young son

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a severe accident on Highway 331, kilometer marker 32+500, near a U-turn close to the Royal Forest Department in Khao Mai Kaew, Banglamung District, Chonburi Province at approximately 10:36 PM on May 29.

Responding police and rescue workers found a black Isuzu D-Max pickup truck with Chonburi plates that had veered off the road and plunged into the median ditch. The vehicle was severely damaged.







Inside the vehicle, Kampanat, 38, an employee at a Harley-Davidson dealership in Rayong, was found behind the wheel with a head injury and showing clear signs of heavy intoxication. In the grass nearby, rescuers discovered the bodies of his wife and their 4-year-old daughter, both killed on impact. Their 6-year-old son survived but sustained multiple bruises. He was given first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the truck lose control and crash violently into the ditch. One van driver stopped to help and said the man appeared extremely drunk as he stumbled from the wreck. Local residents who heard the loud crash rushed to assist and called emergency services.

Police conducted a breathalyzer test on the driver, which revealed a blood alcohol level of 160 milligrams percent—well above the legal limit. Kampanat was taken into custody by Huai Yai Police for further legal proceedings. He faces multiple charges, including reckless driving causing death.

Authorities transferred the bodies of the deceased to Pattaya Pattamakhun Hospital while waiting for relatives to collect them for religious rites.

Online reaction was swift and emotional, with many commenters expressing anger and grief:

“What kind of man lets his whole family die like this?”

“Why didn’t the wife drive? Everyone could still be alive.”

“I have no words… just sadness for the children and the mother.”

“Strange that the drunk driver survived while his family didn’t.”

Police stressed that this tragedy is a painful reminder of the dangers of drunk driving and vowed to pursue the case to the full extent of the law.

































