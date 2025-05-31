Pattaya faces rough days ahead on land and at sea as monsoon gains strength

PATTAYA, Thailand – Stormy days are on the horizon for Pattaya and surrounding areas, as the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts increasingly unsettled weather both on land and offshore over the next two weeks. The coastal resort city is being urged to brace for sudden downpours, heavy seas, and hazardous travel conditions.

According to the TMD’s 15-day accumulated rainfall forecast (May 30 – June 13), produced in partnership with the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), various parts of Thailand — including the East — will face persistent rainfall with localized heavy showers. The color-coded model shows red zones indicating intense rain and green zones for lighter precipitation. Chonburi province, including Pattaya, is among the areas expected to see continuous wet weather through the start of June.







From May 30–31, scattered but consistent rain is forecast across the East, including Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Bangkok, and the surrounding provinces. Certain areas may experience flash flooding due to accumulated rainfall. Authorities are advising the public to carry umbrellas and rain gear, and for motorists to drive cautiously in slick conditions, especially as moderate monsoon winds continue to sweep across the region.

Although a strong low-pressure system that had formed over the upper Bay of Bengal has now weakened after moving into Bangladesh — and is no longer expected to affect Thailand — the southwest monsoon remains active and will strengthen further in the coming days.



Rough seas are another concern. While upper Andaman Sea waters are currently experiencing strong winds and waves, small boats are advised not to venture out for at least another day or two. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, including waters off Pattaya, conditions are less severe but still require extra caution.

Rainfall is expected to ease somewhat from June 1–7, especially compared to the previous week, but scattered showers will still occur in areas exposed to southwest monsoon flow. The Andaman coast, in particular, may see a spike in heavy rain.

From June 8–13, however, another wave of intense monsoon activity is predicted, with the northern, northeastern, eastern, and Andaman coastal regions all facing increased rainfall. The strengthening monsoon, coupled with a possible monsoon trough, means weather conditions will need to be monitored closely once again.

In preparation for the turbulent weather, Pattaya City officials have activated emergency readiness protocols and confirmed that flood-prone areas are being closely monitored. The city’s modern drainage infrastructure, upgraded in recent years, is equipped to handle rapid runoff and reduce urban flooding in key commercial and residential zones.



Pumps and water gates across the city have been checked and are ready to operate on short notice. City engineers and public works teams have been instructed to remain on standby for real-time responses to flash flooding, blocked drains, or damage to public infrastructure. Temporary barriers, flood warning signage, and support teams are also in place in vulnerable zones such as South Pattaya Road, Sukhumvit intersections, and the Bali Hai area.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has emphasized the importance of keeping the city operational even during periods of intense rainfall. “We have the systems and teams ready to respond swiftly. Our goal is to ensure the safety of residents and tourists, while keeping disruptions to a minimum,” he stated earlier this week.





For Pattaya, the dual impact of onshore and offshore weather patterns could disrupt local transport, tourism activities, and small-scale fishing operations. However, officials say the city is better prepared than in past years, thanks to proactive planning, technology-driven monitoring systems, and community-level coordination.

As the early rainy season unfolds with intensity, the public is urged to stay alert and follow updates from local authorities.

































