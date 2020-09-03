Russian busted for running Pattaya-based mail-order drugstore

Regional police arrested a Russian man for operating a mail-order pharmacy out of a closed Jomtien Beach drugstore.







Kirll Tarasov, 46, was apprehended leaving his shuttered Dr. Holland store on Jomtien Beach Road near the Dongtan Curve Sept. 1.

A search of the three-story commercial building found drugs, herbs, traditional medicine and cosmetics stored on the top two floors. Chonburi Provincial Public Health Department and Provincial Police Region 2 officers confiscated 64 products all deemed illegal under Thai law.

Health Department pharmacist Ratikorn Prasertthaicharoen said the Dr. Holland location, one of two in Pattaya, stocked pharmaceuticals, such as those to treat hypertension, and others that were unregistered in Thailand.

There also was a large supply of illegal and dangerous diet pills, she said.

Police said Tarachofhad owned the retail stores but, once they closed, he started a Russia-registered website and began selling drugs and cosmetics online, shipping them via Thai Post or courier services.

Tarasov was charged with selling pharmaceuticals with no license, selling unregistered drugs, selling ineffective home remedies, and selling improperly labeled cosmetics.







