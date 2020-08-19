Royal Thai Navy installs ‘Father’s Boat’ in Naval museum

By
Patcharapol Panrak
-
0
301
Royal Thai Navy commanders pay their final respects to the Tor 91 Patrol Boat respectfully known as ‘The Father’s Boat’ before put on dry dock.

Thailand’s first domestically built modern navy vessel will go on display in Sattahip, honored as “The Father’s Boat”.

Please Support Pattaya Mail



Patrol Boat 91, commissioned in 1968, was decommissioned in September 26 2019. On Aug. 18, Vice Adm. Samai Jai-in, deputy commander of the Royal Thai Fleet, presided over a blessing ceremony for it to be moved onto dry dock for restoration and to be installed at the Naval museum in front of the Officer’s Club.

Navy personnel prepare the Tor 91 for the final religious ceremonies of before taking her out of the water.

While meager in stature, the patrol boat holds a honored spot in Thai navy history. It was commissioned by HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej after a trip to Germany who saw a similar vessel. He returned to Thailand and ordered the Royal Thai Navy to create a ship just like it.

King Rama IX provided input to designers and was aboard during trial runs. The first vessel designed and built in Thailand in the modern era, the patrol boat really was “The Father’s Boat”, Samai said.

Vice Adm. Samai Jai-in, Deputy Commander of Royal Thai Fleet leads the senior officers in religious ceremonies on board the Tor 91.

Loading…

‘The Father’s Boat’ Tor 91 is hauled onto dry dock for her final journey to the Thai Naval museum.



The Tor 91 will be brought back to her former glory and exhibited in a place of honour at the Sattahip Naval Museum.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR