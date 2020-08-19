Royal Thai Navy installs ‘Father’s Boat’ in Naval museum

Thailand’s first domestically built modern navy vessel will go on display in Sattahip, honored as “The Father’s Boat”.

Patrol Boat 91, commissioned in 1968, was decommissioned in September 26 2019. On Aug. 18, Vice Adm. Samai Jai-in, deputy commander of the Royal Thai Fleet, presided over a blessing ceremony for it to be moved onto dry dock for restoration and to be installed at the Naval museum in front of the Officer’s Club.

While meager in stature, the patrol boat holds a honored spot in Thai navy history. It was commissioned by HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej after a trip to Germany who saw a similar vessel. He returned to Thailand and ordered the Royal Thai Navy to create a ship just like it.

King Rama IX provided input to designers and was aboard during trial runs. The first vessel designed and built in Thailand in the modern era, the patrol boat really was “The Father’s Boat”, Samai said.

