Royal Thai Navy honours commander in elaborate farewell ceremony

On September 30, the Royal Thai Navy orchestrated a ceremonial farewell aboard the HTMS Chang, the royal flagship, for Admiral Cherngchai Chomcherngphaed, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy, as he prepared for retirement. The event featured a comprehensive naval inspection, paying tribute to the esteemed officer during his farewell tour of the Sattahip region.







Admiral Cherngchai received honours and respect from Admiral Adung Phaneiem, the Commander of the Royal Thai Naval Fleet, and senior military officers in Sattahip. The HTMS Phin Klao warship fired a 19-gun royal salute, marking the occasion.

Post-inspection, Admiral Adung expressed admiration and gratitude, highlighting Admiral Cherngchai’s dedication and professionalism. He underscored the importance of unity and cooperation among naval personnel in fulfilling their duties for national interests and maritime security.







Admiral Cherngchai, the 56th Commander in the Navy’s history, served for a one-year term. He focused on implementing key policies, fortifying the Navy’s foundation, and fostering collaboration among personnel to achieve the vision of being a leading maritime security agency in the region.













