DPM Phumtham ensures swift constitutional reform

In a recent parliamentary session, the clarity of establishing a committee to study the approach to conducting a public referendum for constitutional amendment and the direction of constitutional changes for a new draft was questioned by the opposition.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai, who is the chairman of the committee studying the approach, confirmed there is no intention to delay the process. He emphasized that the constitution involves all segments of society, so a collective agreement is essential to prevent new conflicts and ensure cautious progress.







Phumtham reassured that the public would be allowed to voice their opinions, and efforts are underway to finalize the constitution as swiftly as possible. The timeline set for the completion of the new constitution that would gain acceptance across all groups in society is approximately 3 to 4 years.

However, the committee is exploring ways to minimize the frequency of referendums, as each session costs between 3-4 billion baht. The government aims to hold only two referendums, although the rules could require 3-4 sessions, to reduce expenses and ensure the new constitution, except sections 1 and 2, in line with all supplementary laws before the general elections.







Phumtham stated the committee would invite all political parties, both in the ruling coalition and the opposition, for their input. While the Move Forward Party, the head of the opposition, may not accept the invitation to join the committee, it doesn’t hinder the amendment process. Dialogue between parties will still be open in the future to seek collaboration from all sides.

He declined to provide specifics on the elections for the constitutional drafting assembly but noted that further steps will be determined after listening to feedback from all factions. If there is a firm consensus, the government is prepared to move forward. Ultimately, the cabinet wishes the new constitution to have maximum public participation, be as democratic as possible, and achieve the best outcomes. (NNT)













