Nongprue officials bring vital comfort to residents in need

Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saenngam, District 3 Municipal Council members, and the Director of Social Welfare collaborated on September 25 to deliver essential medical equipment to residents facing financial constraints. The initiative aimed to ease the daily challenges of those struggling to access necessary resources.

Among the beneficiaries was Somjai Dokngernkamdee, who received a wheelchair and oxygen tanks to enhance her well-being. Community members in need of medical equipment or those wishing to donate are urged to contact the Department of Public Health and Environment at 038-933-179.













