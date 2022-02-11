Thailand approves additional system to welcome visitors after arrival

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration approved the Thailand Pass Hotel & Swab System that will complement the Test & Go entry scheme by monitoring the movements of visitors after their arrival.







CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the center approved the Thailand Pass Hotel & Swab System (TPHS) that would be connected to the Thailand Pass system to ensure that visitors’ movements would be tracked and they would know about the results of their COVID-19 tests without having to wait for a long time.



Dr Taweesilp said that from July to October last year about 65,000 visitors had arrived. When the Test & Go entry scheme was implemented in November and December last year, the country received 321,752 visitors. After the Test & Go had been improved and resumed this month, 32,713 travelers already registered for their entry through the scheme, he said.







Besides, CCSA approved lower fees for COVID-19 tests that would take effect on March 1, he said.

An antigen test kit that people will buy will be priced at 55 baht, down from 80 baht. An ATK for which the National Health Security Office will pay for service units will be priced at no more than 250 baht, down from 300 baht. The fee for an RT-PCR test by service units will be cut to 900 baht from 1,200 baht.

The CCSA meeting also acknowledged preparation of 17 quarantine venues for accommodating 1,368 migrant workers in border provinces as Thailand needs more migrant seasonal farm workers. (TNA)

































