Sky turns dangerous as giant kite plunges onto bar and entangles high-voltage lines in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand — A dramatic incident unfolded in Pattaya when a large kite from the Pattaya International Kite On The Beach 2026 lost control, crashed onto the roof of a beer bar, and became entangled in high-voltage power lines, alarming tourists and local business operators at 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Witnesses said shifting winds near the beachfront in front of Central Pattaya suddenly changed direction before dropping, causing several kites to fall from the sky. One kite slammed into a bar roof with a loud impact before its lines wrapped around live cables, raising fears of a transformer explosion.







Authorities coordinated with the Pattaya electricity utility to deploy a bucket truck and temporarily cut power in parts of the area. Heavy traffic built up as crews worked for more than three hours to safely remove the kite. The kite was damaged in the process.

Now in its fifth year, the festival features more than 150 kites from 12 countries under the theme “Sky Paradise of Happiness,” coloring over one kilometer of Pattaya Beach. No injuries or fires were reported, but the close call left many shaken—turning the night into one that was “almost not beautiful” at the international event.



































