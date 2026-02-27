British man detained after phone snatching incident near Pattaya Beach, past rampage reported

PATTAYA, Thailand — Police detained a British man in the early hours of February 26 after he allegedly caused a disturbance and snatched a mobile phone from a woman outside a shopping mall along Pattaya Beach Road.

The incident occurred at around 1.00 a.m., prompting a joint response by tourist police, officers from Pattaya City Police Station, and Banglamung district officials. The suspect, identified only as a 36-year-old British national, was found shirtless and wearing black shorts, shouting incoherently and behaving erratically, causing alarm among nearby residents and tourists.







Authorities said the man did not carry identification documents and appeared intoxicated or mentally unstable. He was detained while attempting to flee the scene.

The victim, 27-year-old Wanida Chaiwan, told police she operates a cannabis shop and had briefly dated the suspect in the past. She said that about two months earlier, the man allegedly forced his way to her residence, damaging a door and window before escaping. On the night of the incident, he reportedly returned to her shop area and took her mobile phone, warning her not to shout before attempting to run away. She screamed for help, leading patrol officers nearby to intervene and arrest the suspect.



Police initially charged the man with causing a public disturbance and transferred him to investigators for legal proceedings. The victim is expected to file additional complaints related to theft and earlier property damage.



































