Fatal stabbing after street confrontation in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 41-year-old man has died after being stabbed during a violent altercation outside a restaurant in Pattaya early Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at around 7:06 a.m. on February 26 along South Pattaya Road, near a restaurant inside Soi Kor Phai, South Pattaya. Officers from Pattaya Police Station along with rescue volunteers rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a serious assault involving a knife.







At the location, officers found a large crowd gathered around the victim, later identified as Olan Thepjamjai, 41, who had sustained two stab wounds to the abdomen. He was found lying in a pool of blood on the roadside. Bystanders assisted in moving him to the front of the restaurant while rescue workers administered emergency first aid and performed CPR before urgently transporting him to hospital.

Despite medical efforts, Mr. Olan later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, identified as Phichitchai Yaemyisoon, 33, was restrained at the scene by restaurant staff and local residents. Police recovered a folding knife believed to have been used in the attack. During questioning, the suspect confessed to the stabbing.





According to preliminary police findings, the incident stemmed from an earlier dispute involving the victim and the suspect’s younger brother, which escalated through verbal confrontations on social media. The suspect told investigators he went to the restaurant intending to confront the victim. An argument ensued and turned physical, during which the suspect allegedly used the knife.

Police have taken the suspect into custody for further interrogation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to support legal proceedings. Authorities said formal charges will be filed in accordance with the law, while the victim’s family has been notified to arrange funeral rites.



































