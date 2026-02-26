Pattaya puts safety first as city prepares for month-long music festival

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya authorities are prioritizing public safety as preparations intensify for the Pattaya Music Festival, set to run every Friday and Saturday throughout March.

At a coordination meeting held on February 25 at Pattaya City Hall, Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkarn chaired discussions with city council members, senior officials, and representatives from related agencies to ensure the festival proceeds smoothly and safely.







The festival, jointly organized by Pattaya City and the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, will span four consecutive weekends at multiple locations:

March 6–7: Pattaya Beach

March 13–14: Jomtien Beach (in front of The Now Hotel)

March 20–21: Koh Larn, Samae Beach

March 27–28: Lan Pho Public Park, Naklua

Held under the theme “Pattaya Waves Got Rhythm,” this year’s festival blends live music and tourism promotion with a strong focus on safety, crowd management, and environmental responsibility.

Officials confirmed that more than 190 personnel from police, municipal officers, emergency medical teams, and disaster prevention units will be deployed at each venue. Measures include traffic control without full road closures, CCTV monitoring, emergency response plans, EOD units, fire engines, ambulances, and on-site medical teams.

Special attention is also being given to sanitation and visitor convenience, with mobile toilets, cleaning crews, designated parking areas, and shuttle pick-up and drop-off points arranged. Koh Larn will operate under the same safety framework, including contingency plans for stranded tourists.





In line with the Green Music Festival policy, vendors will be strictly monitored for food hygiene, transparent pricing, and the use of eco-friendly packaging, reinforcing the city’s Pattaya Go Green initiative.

City officials stressed that safety, accessibility, and environmental care remain top priorities as Pattaya welcomes residents and tourists to enjoy music-filled weekends throughout March.



































