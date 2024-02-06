Rowdy bike parade sparks outrage in Sattahip

SATTAHIP, Thailand – A group of motorcycle enthusiasts organized a “Roaring Cricket Parade”, attracting approximately 300 to 500 bikers to tour the Sattahip area on February 5, creating anger and frustration amongst the residents who complained that some riders engaged in reckless driving, raising concerns about potential accidents. Sattahip police assigned an investigation team, including traffic police, highway patrol, and special operations units, to look into the matter to help keep law and order.







Pol. Col. Thanapon Klinkasorn, Superintendent of Sattahip Police Station, said that thorough investigations are always conducted when motorcycle groups gather for tourism in the Sattahip area. Authorities coordinate with the key organizers, emphasizing the importance of peaceful and lawful travel. He said, “While Sattahip welcomes tourists, compliance with traffic laws and refraining from disturbances is essential. If any violations occur, law enforcement will take necessary actions to ensure the safety of both the public and the motorcycle group.”































