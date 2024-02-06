Water buffaloes rescued from slaughterhouse to aid the blind

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, in a collaborative effort with city officials, donated 30,000 Baht to the Thai Association of the Blind. The funds, amassed through a charity event and contributions from city employees, aim to rescue and rehabilitate two buffaloes from slaughterhouses.

This benevolent initiative, unveiled on February 5, is designed to provide the buffaloes to visually impaired individuals in Uthai Thani Province for breeding and livelihood purposes. Mayor Poramet personally contributed 3,000 Baht to the cause, complementing the 27,000 Baht raised by city employees.







Crucially, the project ensures that the rescued livestock will not be subjected to sale or slaughter but will be utilized exclusively for breeding. The subsequent sale of the offspring is poised to cultivate economic independence for visually impaired individuals across various provinces in Thailand. The Livestock Rescue project aligns seamlessly with Pattaya City’s ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable livelihoods and employment opportunities for the visually impaired community.































