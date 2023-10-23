Pattaya boosts security for visa-free tourism from China, Kazakhstan

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials have united to fortify security measures in support of a newly implemented visa-free travel policy aimed at promoting tourism from China and Kazakhstan. The policy, effective from September 2023 to February 2024, was a focal point of discussion at a meeting convened at Pattaya City Hall on October 20.







Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet presided over the meeting, joined by key figures including Superintendent of Pattaya City Police, Pol. Col. Tanapong Poti, and Council Chairman, Banlue Kullavanijaya. The gathering saw active participation from various stakeholders, including representatives from agencies such as Banglamung District, Pattaya City, Pattaya Police, Chonburi Provincial Police, Pattaya Tourism Authority, Chonburi Provincial Transport Office, Port Authority of Thailand, and local businesses, both public and private.







The primary objective of the meeting was to address and optimize safety protocols in anticipation of the increased influx of Chinese and Kazakhstani tourists under the visa-free tourism promotion. Recognizing these tourists as key contributors, the initiative aims to stimulate the local economy and boost the tourism industry.

City authorities underscored the paramount importance of ensuring the safety of tourists, their lives, and their assets. Accordingly, a robust safety strategy will be implemented, including enhanced traffic safety measures with increased penalties for violations, particularly for baht bus drivers found in non-compliance.







Public parking areas, catering to both local residents and tourists, will undergo meticulous inspections to ensure adherence to current service standards before being made available to the public. This proactive step aims to establish trust among tourists visiting Pattaya and ensure a secure and enjoyable experience during their stay.











