Roadworks on hold for long weekend

With the kingdom celebrating two big holidays this weekend, city fathers have decided to halt the road construction going on throughout the city. This, they hope, will help ease traffic congestion during this time of remembrance and celebration.

As usual on long holiday weekends, expect an influx of visitors and the resulting plethora of cars on Pattaya streets on Oct. 13 marking the third anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death, as well as Auk Pansaa, the end of Buddhist Lent.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome has instructed the Provincial Electricity Authority Pattaya branch, Provincial Waterworks Authority Pattaya Branch, contractors of the flood prevention project and all locations under construction to stop work, button up their areas, and return traffic lanes.

Police patrols have also been increased to ensure public safety.