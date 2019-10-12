Activities in Remembrance of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great

The Thai government invites the people to join ceremonies and activities on memorial day for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great on October 13th.

The merit-making rituals and activities to be held on the memorial day include:

At 07.00 a.m., alms-giving to 489 monks and novices.

At 08.30 a.m., the laying of wreaths before a portrait of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

At 10.00 a.m., a voluntary activity for improvements to the landscape in commemoration of the kindness of the late King Rama IX.

At 07.30 p.m., the lighting of candles in commemoration of the late King Rama IX. Participants stand in silence for 89 seconds in commemoration of the kindnesses of the late King Rama IX.

At 07.45 p.m., music performances titled “Streams of care all over Thailand”.

In every province, the ceremonies and activities will be held at provincial halls or other suitable venues simultaneously. Abroad, they are to be held at Thai embassies and consular offices.

The people joining the ceremonies and activities nationwide on Sunday are advised to wear yellow.