City announces Loy Krathong plans, activities

This year’s city sponsored Loy Krathong festival will be held Nov. 11 at the Activity Zone in Central Pattaya Hosted by the Religion, Art, and Culture Promotion office, the celebration will again feature both a krathong competition and the Miss Noppamas pageant for young girls.

The krathong contest will award prizes for the most-beautiful krathongs in three categories: public, elementary and high school students. All krathongs must be made from natural materials.

The winners will win cash and trophies from city hall.

The Miss Noppamas pageant will be limited to 20 girls ages nine and under. Their family must be registered in Banglamung District and contestants must be in good health. The winner will receive cash, a trophy and sash from Pattaya.

Interested participants for both contests can apply the Religion, Art and Culture Promotion office or call 038-253-327 until Oct. 31.

Pattaya-area hotels also will be hosting their own Loy Krathong holiday festivals, from the Dusit Thani Hotel in North Pattaya to the Royal Cliff Hotels Group in Jomtien Beach.

This year’s event also features country music, booths selling food and drinks, and vendors selling locally made products.