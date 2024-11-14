Prime Minister Paetongtarn arrives in Lima for APEC Summit

PERU – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrived in Lima and traveled to the Swissotel Lima Hotel on November 14, to participate in the 35th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministerial Meeting and Economic Leaders’ Meeting, scheduled from today to November 17th.

Upon arrival, she was welcomed by Commerce Minister Phichai Naripthaphan.

In the afternoon, Minister Phichai is set to hold bilateral discussions with South Korea’s Trade Minister Cheong Inkyo from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. Subsequently, the Thai Commerce Minister will engage in talks with Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of Hong Kong. (NNT)















































