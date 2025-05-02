Road Rage in Pattaya – Angry driver vandalizes SUV amid heavy one-way traffic on Jomtien Soi 5

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Facebook user posted a video on social media showing a heated altercation with an aggressive driver who vandalized a white SUV. The incident occurred when the driver attempted to turn left onto a one-way street on Jomtien Soi 5, expecting the victim to yield despite heavy traffic behind him. Unable to move, the victim was confronted by the enraged driver, who exited his vehicle, threatened the victim, and shouted, “My dad is a policeman,” before proceeding to damage the car.

The victim reported the incident to the police and later discovered that the suspect had caused a similar disruption just 15 minutes earlier in the area of Jomtien Soi 2, where he had been causing a scene after buying drugs. He had blocked a fruit vendor’s car, provoking a confrontation that led the vendor to flee. Upon exiting the alley, the driver encountered the victim’s SUV.







In a shocking twist, after filing a police report, the suspect returned to the same area 30 minutes later to pick up more drugs, though the authorities were unable to apprehend him. The victim expressed frustration at being unable to respond to the aggressor, as he was legally bound to rely on law enforcement and was unarmed. A concerned citizen captured the footage of the altercation, demonstrating incredible restraint during the tense situation.

