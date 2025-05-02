Labor Day Tradition – Locals gather at Krating Lai Beach to harvest shellfish amid economic struggles

PATTAYA, Thailand – Hundreds of locals and migrant workers gathered at Krating Lai Beach, North Pattaya, to take part in a time-honored tradition of harvesting shellfish on National Labor Day. The beach, with its long stretch of coastline, provided an ideal location for individuals to search for clams, especially during low tide.

Equipped with tools like water buckets, baskets, and shovels, many ventured into the mud and sand to collect various types of shellfish, including clams and cockles. Some workers managed to gather several kilograms of shellfish, which they planned to prepare in various dishes such as boiled, stir-fried, grilled, or even dried for later use.







Several individuals shared that they used the holiday as an opportunity to gather shellfish, which would help ease the financial burden during difficult economic times. For many families, this activity was a way to enjoy a hearty meal without spending too much, providing a moment of relief amid the ongoing economic downturn.

































